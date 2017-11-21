21 Nov, Saptari: Federal Socialist Forum Nepal (FSFN) Chairperson Upendra Yadav said the electoral alliance with the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal was for attainment of Madhesi people rights and merger of the two parties will materialize after the success of the experiment.

“This is the beginning of election alliance. It has something good indication”, he said, arguing this is an exemplary start paving the way for merger of the two parties.

Talking to RSS at Rajbiraj on Tuesday, leader Yadav said his party forged alliance with RJP-N to serve the agendas of constitution amendment, identity, rights and participation of Madhesi in the state organs. He expressed his confidence that the Madhesi people rights would be guaranteed only when the Madhesi alliance obtained majority. RSS