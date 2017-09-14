14 Sept, Lahan: Member of the Presidium of Rastriya Janata Party (RJP)-Nepal, Rajendra Mahato, has said the Madhesi people have got opportunity with the local elections to beat those suppressing Madhesi’s aspirations.

At an election assembly organised at Kalyanpur of Khadga municipality of Saptari district Thursday, he directed party cadres to reach election related activities in villages to ensure party’s victory.

He however said involvement in election is also a form of agitation.

The leader argued that RJP-Nepal should win the election for the rights and honour of Madhes. RSS