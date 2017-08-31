31 August, Chitwan: Traffic along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section remained disrupted throughout the day today, as its segment measuring 50 meters at Char Kilo caved in.

According to Narayangadh-Muglin Road Project Chief Chandra Narayan Yadav, the caved in road section measures 50 metres in length and four metres in breadth.

The wall of the cliff has to be cut to seek a passage for the movement of vehicles, said Project Chief Yadav.

More, early this morning, the road section that spans 36 kilometers was hit by landslides at five points (two in Jalbire and one each in Kalikhola, Char Kilo and Panchakilo). However, the depositions of mudslides were cleared off later.

Vehicular movement along the road has been restricted to daytime only since mid-August due to the risks of landslide, according to Project’s engineer Shiva Khanal. RSS