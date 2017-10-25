25 Oct, Chitwan: Road widening works are to resume on the Narayangadh-Muglin section by stopping traffic during daytime.

Chief of the Narayangadh-Muglin Road Project, Chandra Narayan Yadav said traffic would be stopped and road widening works started again after the Chhath festival is over and there is less traffic. He said discussions are on with the District Administration to halt vehicular traffic on this section of the road during the day from November 1.

According to him, although the construction company has requested for halting traffic for eight hours daily, they were preparing to resume the road widening works by stopping vehicular movement for up to six hours a day. “Now we will expedite the works by stopping traffic in the day time after holding discussions with the local administration,” Yadav said.

Before this, the works were being carried out by stopping traffic for eight hours daily prior to the start of the monsoon. However, the vehicles were allowed with the start of the monsoon and the festivals.

It is said that about 800 metres of the roadside needs to be dug out at various points of the road section for the road widening works, and this demands that the traffic be halted.

The contractor company has until February 20, 2018 to complete its works. But it is likely that the deadline would be extended by one more month as the company could not continue its works during the last monsoon. The company has been urged to complete the entire works within coming April.

It would be three years in coming April since the road widening works were started. The deadline was two years and if extended it would be of three years.

Only 57 per cent of the entire works has been completed so far, according to Project Chief Yadav.