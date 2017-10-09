9 Oct, Kathmandu: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has called an emergency central work execution committee meeting at 11 am today to discuss its participation in the incumbent government led by the Nepali Congress.

The RPP’s move to call the meeting follows an agreement struck with the NC top leaders last night to join the government. The meeting will discussion RPP’s participation in the government, while reviewing latest political scenario, said RPP’s Spokesperson Bhuvan Pathak.

The venue for the meeting will be at RPP’s centrla office in Dhumrabarahi.