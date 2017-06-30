30 June, Baitadi: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) candidates have been elected at Basuling of Surnaya rural municipality’s ward no 2 – the hometown of former Prime Minister Lokendra Bahadur Chand.

RPP’s candidate Harka Bahadur Pandey was elected with 321 votes whereas his closest rival Mohan Bahadur Bista from UML garnered 193 votes. RPP candidates Kamala Chand, Anita Mahara, Jeet Bahadur Bista and Dan Bahadur Airi have also been elected.

Meanwhile, an independent candidate has been elected at Surnaya rural municipality’s ward no 8. Ananda Singh Bohara was elected with 245 votes. His closest rival Padam Saud from Nepali Congress received 200 votes. RSS