5 July, Damak: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) candidate has been elected the chairman of the Gaurigunj rural municipality.

RPP’s Babu Raj Shrestha was elected with 3,740 votes, according to Election Official Bhim Prasad Tiwari. His closest contestant, Fulwati Rajbanshi, from Nepali Congress came as close as 3,443 votes.

NC’s Dipendra Thapa has been elected the vice chairperson of the Gaurigunj rural municipality. In six wards of the village, Congress has registered victories in four whereas Maoist Centre and CPN (UML) have won in one each. RSS