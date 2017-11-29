29 Nov, Hetauda, Makawanpur: Deputy Prime Minister and Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairperson Kamal Thapa has urged voters to vote for the democratic alliance led by the Nepali Congress to save the country from division, and give the country stability.

DPM Thapa also stressed the need for all to internalise and embrace the policy of national reconciliation adopted by late NC leader B.P. Koirala. He was addressing an election campaign in Makawanpur on Tuesday organised by the democratic coalition, Makawanpur.

“Time has come for all to choose the democratic as an alternative force to save country’s nationality,” he said.