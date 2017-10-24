24 Oct, Kathmandu: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic) is to organise the Kathmandu valley-level orientation programme on October 26 focusing on the nearing elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

Party district coordinator from all three districts in the valley, leaders and cadres are attending the orientation on the organisational strengthening, according to the party source.

Party senior leaders will formally inform the district-based leaders and cadres about the need to join the broader democratic alliance led by the Nepali Congress.

What type of a role the party should play to make candidates chosen by the democratic alliance victorious in the elections would be the topic of discussions in the programme.

Party’s agenda for the restoration of Nepal as the Hindu state, constitutional monarchy, inclusive democracy and economic liberalization will be discussed during the event which will be attended by around 100 leaders and cadres. Following the orientation, they will join the party organisational strengthening efforts in other parts of the country, according to party general secretary Rajaram Shrestha.

The party said that it is finalising the names of candidates for the second phase of House of Representatives election soon.