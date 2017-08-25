25 August, Kathmandu: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic) on Thursday lodged an official letter of the registration of a new political party received from the Election Commission (EC) at the Legislature-Parliament Secretariat.

As the Rastriya Prajatantra Party formally split after the dispute whether or not to go for constitution amendment and join the government, the newest political party was registered at the EC in the name of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic).

Of the total 37 lawmakers, the new political party boasts of 18 lawmakers.

Kiran Giri, leader of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic) said that lawmakers Dipak Bohara, Bikram Pandey, Sunil Bahadur Thapa, Ram Kumar Subba, Resham Lama, Rajya Laxmi Shrestha, Laxmi Thapa, Ramesh Kumar Lala, Sayindra Bantawa, Gita Singh, Babita Kumari Moktan, Dhanu Mahara, Gita Luintel, Istiyad Ahammad Khan, Anandi Panta, Saroj Sharma, Kamala Devi Sharma and Biraj Bista are in the new party. RSS