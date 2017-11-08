8 Nov, Kathmandu: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic) has made its election manifesto public promising to safeguard ancient religion, cultures, norms and values, and traditional institutions.

The manifesto released Wednesday has not made clear what it intends to mention by the traditional institutions but has taken Nepali identity to the Hindu state with complete religious freedom and equality among all religions.

The party has kept in priority to the strong nationality, robust democracy and dignity of Nepalis, pluralistic democracy coupled with respect to traditional power, poverty and corruption-free society, prosperous and welfare state with good governance.

Similarly, the party has committed to marking National Unity Day on Push 27 on the birthday of Prithvi Narayan Shah.

As per the manifesto, a total of five percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would be allocated for human resource development.

On the occasion, party chairman Pashupati Shumsher Rana urged to cast vote for his party to establish traditional force and Hindu state.