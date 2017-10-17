17 Oct, Kathmand: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) founding member and former minister Ramkrishna Acharya passed away at his Maharajgunj-based private residence this morning. He, 80, was being treated for long for lung cancer.

Acharya had long been active in politics as the people’s representative from Rasuwa district. He had served as the Minister for Local Development; and for the Ministry of Science and Technology.

His mortal body will be kept in the party central office Dhumrabarahi from 2:00-3:00 pm for paying of last respects to him, according to party joint general secretary Rajaram Bartaula.

He is survived by his two spouses, two daughters and two sons. His last rites will be performed at the Pashupati Aryaghat, according to the family.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and RPP Chair Kamal Thapa visited the Achraya’s residence to extend his last tribute to the party founding member and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.