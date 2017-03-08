RPP postpones unity campaign

8 March, Kathmaandu: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party has decided to postpone its national unity campaign in view of the situation resulted after the clash between the cadres of the Madhesi fronts and the security persons which left four persons dead in Rajbiraj.

Party leader Rajaram Shrestha shared that the national unity campaign was postponed because of the changed priority resulted after the Saptari incident.

The party had decided to launch the campaign focusing nationality, economic prosperity, religion and development from coming March 21.