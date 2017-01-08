RPP will not support amendment proposal: Leader Lohani

8 Jan, Kathmandu: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani on Saturday said RPP would not support the constitution amendment proposal, clarifying party stance on it.

He said the party would not support the proposal as it has been brought without consulting the party.

Earlier, RPP had been pitching for the amendment of the constitution. Lohani was speaking at a programme organised by Nuwakot-Kathmandu liaison committee of the RPP.

Lohani said the government could not change a constitutional provision stating that the formation of new provinces and demarcation of their boundaries would be carried out in participation with the federal provinces to be formed after the elections. “If disputes on federalism continue to take a harsh turn, the issue should be put to a referendum.”

He also accused the government of failing to restore peace and security and control thriving corruption.

Also on the occasion, Lohani welcomed the total 100 political party cadres who defected various political parties to join RPP.