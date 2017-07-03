3 July, Kakarvitta: Rabindra Lingen of Rastriya Prajatantra Party has been elected the chair of Haldibari rural municipality of Jhapa district. He won with a total of 3,943 votes defeating his nearest rival CPN-UML’s Manju Sitoula who received 3,543 votes.

UML’s Damber Giri however won the post of Vice-chair of the municipality with 4,386 votes. NC’s Chandrakala Rai came second with 2,746 votes.

UML won the post of chair in ward no. 1 and 3 while CPN (MC) won in ward no. 2, NC won in ward no. 4 and RPP won in ward no. 5. A total of 13,984 voters of the total 18,892 votes had cast their vote in the June 28 election. RSS