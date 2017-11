7 Nov, Kathmandu: Rastriya Prajatantra Party has withdrawn its candidates in 145 constituencies in the election of State Assemblies under the second phase elections.

The candidacy was withdrawn in support of the Nepali Congress party. According to spokesperson, Sushil Kumar Shrestha, the office bearers’ meeting of the party today took a decision in this regard.

The meeting decided to continue with the party’s candidacy in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Salyan districts.