7 Feb, Kathmandu: The district convention of Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) is taking place across the country today. The convention will select representatives for central convention of the party.

Earlier, the RPP has completed different level conventions including ward, VDC, metropolitan and regional to select the representatives for the general convention.

The general convention of the party will kick off from February 17 to 20 in Kathmandu.