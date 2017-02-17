RPP’s general convention starts

17 Feb, Kathmandu: The unity general convention of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has started at the Exhibition Road in Bhrikutimandap.

With the theme ‘nationality, democracy, Hinduism and economic liberalism’, this is the first convention after the unity between mother Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-N) recently.

The four-day gathering will pick a new party leadership for a four year’s term. RPP Chairman Kamal Thapa inaugurated the four-day gathering.

The top leadership of the party comprises Lokendra Bahadur Chand, Pashupati Shamsher Rana, Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani and Thapa.

Around 3,400 representatives from home and foreign countries have participated.

Approximately 300 volunteers have been mobilised while the stage and surrounding areas have been decorated with party flags, banners and pamphlets. Police security has been tightened

Meanwhile, delivering a welcome speech, RPP Vice Chairman Tanka Dhakal said the RPP and RPP-N merged to fulfill country’s need for an alternative patriotic and a democratic force.

The convention was also attended by former RPP Chairmen Chand, Dr Lohani and Rana. RSS