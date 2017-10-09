9 Oct, Kathmandu: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party held a demonstration here today demanding restoration of the Hindu state. The party organized a protest rally which began from Ratnapark and concluded upon reaching Basantapur in the capital.

The party chair Kamal Thapa, addressing the corner meeting at Basantapur, said that Nepal should not be made secular state as the social system in the country was based in Hindu civilization.

He added that the various instances prove that Nepal was a Hindu state for long and should be able to continue its past glory. He further opined for establishing ceremonial monarchy for national unity in the country.

Leader Thapa further demanded a referendum to decide on secularism and monarchy in the country.