Ruling parties do not want election, says Bamdev

9 Feb, Bardiya:” Ruling parties do not want the election,” said CPN (UML) senior vice-chair Bamdev Gautam.

Speaking at a press meet organised by Press Chautari Nepal, Bardiya in Gulariya today, the main opposition leader claimed the latest activities of ruling parties were enough to say that they did not want the elections.

However, the CPN (UML) was all ready to go for the election, he added.

The former Deputy Prime Minister accused the government of proposing to split the province no. 5 to just to appease the Madhes-centric parties which according to him was against the interest of the nation.