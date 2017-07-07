7 July, Kathmandu: The Federal Socialist Forum Nepal has said that the rumors about the party joining the government are baseless.

Issuing a press statement Thursday, the party has said that no official decision has been take and even a normal discussion was not held on whether the party should join the government.

The party has also said that the Federal Socialist Forum Nepal took part in the local level polls even by disregarding the party’s win or loss to defeat the conspiracies of the regressive forces’ plan to keep the Tarai unstable.

The party has also expressed its commitment for assurance of rights of Madhesi, indigenous, Tharu and other minorities by amending the constitution. RSS