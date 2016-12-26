SAFF women championship: Nepal defeats Bhutan 8-0

26 Dec, Kathmandu: Nepal defeated Bhutan 8-0 in its inaugural match under the 4th SAFF Women’s Championship.

In the match held today at the Kanchanjunga stadium in Siliguri, India, Nepal trounced Bhutan with the help of a double hat-trick by Sabitra Bhandari. She scored six goals in the 5th, 9th, 23rd, 35th,72nd and 77th minute. Sharmila Thapa and Krishna Khatri also scored one goal each in the 26th and 90th minute respectively, according to womenssoccerunited.com.

Nepal is grouped together with Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka in Group A while Group B comprises India, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.