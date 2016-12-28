SAFF women Championship: Nepal trounces Maldives 9-0

28 Dec, Kathmandu: Nepal has defeated Maldives by 9-0 in its second match under the 4th SAFF Women’s championship football tournament underway in Siliguri of India.

In the match held at the Kanchanjunga stadium, Nepal defeated the island nation with a huge margin, thanks to five goals alone from Sabitra Bhandari. She had completed a hat-trick in the first half.

Sabitra had scored a double hat-trick when Nepal defeated Bhutan 8-0 in its first match. With the win, Nepal stands in the first position in Group A with 6 points. Nepal will now play Sri Lanka in the final league match on Friday. Nepal has however already booked a place in the semi-final with the two straight wins.