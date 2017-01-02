SAFF Women’s Championship: Nepal concedes 1-3 defeat from India

2 Jan, Kathmandu: Nepal lost to India 1-3 in the semi-final match under the 4th SAFF Women’s Championship held at Kanchunjunga Stadium in Siliguri, India on Monday.

With the win, the host country team has entered the final match. Jitma Kamala Devi, Indumati and Sasmita Mallick of India scored one goal each. Jitma took the lead by scoring the maiden goal in the 44th minutes in the first half.

Similarly, India scored through Indumati and Sasmita in 59th minutes and 84th minutes respectively in the second half.

Although Nepali striker Sabitra Bhandari scored a goal in the 75th minutes through a penalty, it was not sufficient for Nepal to get through to the final.

It had played in all three previous editions of the regional tournaments where India, an archrival, has defeated Nepal in every edition.

Nepal had reached the semi-final by winning over Bhutan 8-0, Maldives 9-0 and Sri Lanka 1-0.