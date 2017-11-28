28 Nov, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has spoken of the need of promoting the historic city Sankhu and making it internationally known.

Addressing the election assembly at Sankhu on Tuesday, the former Prime Minister expressed concern over the negligence in conserving the history, civilization and culture of the area. He stressed on increasing investment in the development of tourism in Sankhu.

He expressed the confidence that the development will take a pace after the election, stating that the local people’s economic status would improve and the local products get expanded market access if the road from Sankhu could be expanded to Sindhupalchok via Jarsinghpauwa and Balefi. He also underlined the need of upgrading the road from Jorpati to Sankhu.

Nepal, who is contesting in the House of Representatives election from Kathmandu constituency-2, urged the voters to elect the leftist alliance candidates with majority in the election for a stable government in the country, adding that the leftist alliance was forged with the objective of achieving economic prosperity for the country by improving the people’s economic status.

Leader Nepal made a door-to-door visit at voters houses at Lapsiphedi, Chapakot, Jarsinghpauwa among other places in his constituency.