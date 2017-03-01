SC continues stay order on Chand’s appointment as IGP

1 March, Kathmandu:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to continue its stay order issued in the case of the appointment of Jay Bahadur Chand as Inspector General of Nepal Police.

In the order, the SC had told the government not to implement the Chand’s appointment as IGP.

When the government was all set to appoint Deputy Inspector General of Police Chand as IGP, advocate Kapil Dev Dhakal on February 10 had filed a writ petition arguing that government was violating the rule of seniority. The senior most DIG Nawaraj Silwal too followed the suit on February 12 against Chand’s appointment.

A division bench of Justices Hari Krishna Karki and Tej Bahadur KC decided that the stay order be continued for now, said Joint Spokesperson at SC, Bishwo Raj Poudel. The date for further hearing would be fixed later, he added.