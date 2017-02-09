SC to decide on ‘local body’ or ‘local level’ election on Feb 22

9 Feb, Kathmandu: The Supreme Court (SC) is set to give its verdict on the issue of holding local election as per the old structure or the new structure as per the new Constitution on February 22.

A divisional bench of SC justice duo Iswor Prasad Khatiwada and Anil Sinha would issue the ruling on the issue.

It may be noted that advocates, Dr Chandra Kanta Gyawali, Leeladhar Upadhyay, Parshuram Upadhyay and Bijaya Gautam, among others, had filed a joint writ on May 2016 demanding the date for the local elections.

Likewise, a divisional bench of the SC justice duo, Hari Krishna Karki and Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana, had decided to summon Amicus Curiae arguing that it was a serious constitutional question.