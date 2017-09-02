2 Sept, Kathmandu: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the Election Commission (EC) to summon the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic) to finalize the issue of RPP’s split.

A single bench of Justice Kedar Prasad Chalise issued a certiorari order Friday by summoning the leaders of both the parties on September 11.

Earlier, senior leader of RPP Pashupati Shumsher Rana had lodged an application in the EC, arguing that his camp sufficed the required number of leaders for party division.

However, the establishment faction in the party had challenged Rana’s move by lodging a writ petition, arguing that the signatures of the leaders were fake. RSS