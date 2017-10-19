19 Oct, Kathmandu: Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has urged all voters not to doubt on the scheduled date of the elections.

During a press meet organized Wednesday, CEC Dr Yadav said, “EC is confirm the elections of the House of Representatives and of provincial parliament will be held on the slated date. EC also hopes all sides’ cooperation to make the elections free, fair and credible.”

The Supreme Court order about the ballot paper has further helped in the management of election.”Although full document of SC order is awaited, the order does not affect the date and management of the elections,” he reiterated.

As per the EC decision, for both proportional and FPTP categories of election, same ballot paper is being used, where the upper part (ballot paper 1) of the ballot paper will be used for picking the leaders of House of Representatives and the lower part (ballot paper 2) for provincial parliament.

The ballot paper for proportional category will have white background with light red prints. Similarly, the ballot paper for FPTP category will have white background with light green prints.

The printing of ballot papers is going on smoothly.

The CEC further said the encouraging participation of political parties on submission of closed list of the candidates under the proportional election category has helped further ensure the election on time.

The elections of the House of Representatives and of provincial parliaments are being held on November 26 and December 7.

The press meet was also attended by the representatives of the UNDP, JICA and other diplomatic missions in Nepal.

CEC Dr Yadav and Foreign Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi responded to the queries raised by the foreign representatives regarding the election code of conduct and election observation.