SC paves way for enforcing 12-point agreement reached with Dr KC

16 Jan, Kathmandu: The Supreme Court has paved the way for enforcing the 12-point agreement reached between the government and Dr Govinda KC.

A division bench comprising judges Anil Sinha and Sapana Pradhan Malla, on Sunday, in its response to the writ petition against the agreement, gave its verdict that stated the enforcement of the agreement was unstoppable.

Durga Prasad Prasai, proprietor of Birtamod-based B& C Hospital in Jhapa moved the apex court against the agreement.

The SC started hearing on the case Thursday.

The agreement reached between the two parties on December 4 includes the provision that bars the affiliation to a new medical college.

Advocates Om Prakash Aryal, Dr Surendra Bhandari, Jyoti Baniya, Baburam Giri and Indra Aryal pleaded on behalf of Dr KC while senior advocates Badri Bahadur Karki, Harihari Dahal, Balkrishna Neupane and advocate Dr Bhimarjun Acharya argued on behalf of the petitioner