SC scraps government decision on IGP appointment

21 March, Kathmandu: The Supreme Court has scrapped the government’s decision of appointing Jay Bahadur Chand as the Inspector General of Nepal Police.

The full bench comprising Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Justices Hari Krishna Karki, Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada, Dr Anand Mohan Bhattarai and Anil Singh on Tuesday repealed the government’s decision.

The full bench also issued an order to promote the Deputy Inspector General to the post of IGP on the basis of seniority, competence, and the mark received on performance evaluation. RSS