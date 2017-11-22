22 nov, Nuwakot: Teacher Madhusudan Poudel of Mahendra secondary school in Likhu of Shivapuri rural municipality has been arrested on the charge of involvement in anti-election activities.

Poudel was arrested on suspicion of being involved in planting a bomb in the house of Congress leader Uddav Bahadur Thapa this morning at Shivapuri-4. Poudel was arrested in the same afternoon.

Poudel is reported to be the district leader of the teachers association close to Nepal Communist Party. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police inspector Kailash Bhattarai at the District Police Office said.