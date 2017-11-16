16 Nov, Kathmandu: Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) has urged the sides concerned not to operate more than two DMAT accounts.

Issuing a notice today, SEBON urged the concerned clients to immediately correct their actions who are found to operate more than two DMAT accounts.

SEBON cautioned the clients that there is a provision for a person to open maximum two DMAT accounts.

The Board has urged the clients operating more than two DMAT accounts to close other accounts by transferring their securities to any two accounts.

The Board has given a 35-day deadline to the clients having more than two DMAT accounts to close their additional accounts.

According to the notice, the SEBON can itself shut such accounts after the timeline given to the clients.