Second tranche of grant to quake survivors uncertain in Sindhupalchowk

12 March, Melamchi: The earthquake survivors of Sindhupalchowk district are still uanware on second tranche of grant even after 22 months have elapsed since the tremor massively devastated lives and properties of people in the district.

The genuine earthquake survivors who were left to be enlisted as the victims have yet to receive the first installment of grant announced and distributed by the government to help disaster-hit people to recover.

Sindhupalchowk is among the most devastated district from the 25 April 2015 earthquake. Unfortunately, majority of the earthquake affected people of the district have not been enlisted as beneficiary.

Over 1,100 earthquake-affected people of western Melamchi municipality in the district had registered their complaints demanding them to be enlisted as beneficiary.

Victims shared that they have not initiated the construction of permanent houses for no disclosure of name list of genuine earthquake survivors by NRA to the date.

The NRA technical team had approved the list of 7,609 earthquake survivors among 9,071 people carrying earthquake victim ID card distributed by Melamchi municipality.

Two landless people along with 492 quake survivors, who have been using the land of Guthi In Fatakshila of the municipality, also registerd their applications at the municipality seeking their names be enlisted as beneficiaries.

Though over 100 survivors in the municipality are eligible for receiving grant of second tranche no efforts so far have been made to that end, said Executive Chief of Melamchi Municipality, Purna Prasad Dulal. RSS