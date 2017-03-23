Security Council to mobilise security forces from all bodies

23 March, Kathmandu: The Security Council’s meeting on Wednesday has decided to mobilize the Nepal Army (NA) to coordinate security mechanism together with Nepal Police (NP) and Armed Police Force (APF) in the country in view of the May 14th election.

Minister for Defence Bal Krishna Khand told RSS that the NA, like in previous elections, would be entitled with the responsibility to take ballot paper to the polling stations and take the ballot box to the concerned location after the poll.

Furthermore, Minister Khand shared that a task force would be formed to formulate a Defence Policy under the National Security Policy.

The annual report of the Council was handed over to the Security Council’s Secretariat. RSS