Security persons compelled to open firing: Home Ministry

7 Feb, Kathmandu: The Home Ministry has said the security persons resorted to firing due to the compulsory state in Saptari on Monday.

Spokesperson at Home Ministry, Bal Krishna Panthi, informed that the incident took place because of the programme called by the cadres of the Madhesi front targeting to foil the programme organized by the CPN-UML.

“The security persons were working as a fortification between the agitating cadres of the Madhesi front and the UML cadres. The front cadres attacked security persons with stones and petrol bomb. So, they had to resort to blank firing, rubber firing and finally the gun firing for self defense and control of the violent situation,” he added.

According to him, they have got the details that three cadres of the front were killed in the incident, while eight others were injured with one in critical condition.

Two police personnel of the Nepal Police and 13 of the Armed Police Force were also injured in the incident, he added. RSS