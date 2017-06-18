18 June, Rukum: Home Minister Janardan Sharma has said that all security strategies would be enforced in order to make the second phase of local level elections peaceful and successful.

Speaking at a press conference held at Musikot this morning, Home Minister Sharma said some forces are trying to foil the elections but they would be unsuccessful. The date for the election in province no. 2 was shifted to ensure all parties’ participation, he said.

He also expressed the confidence that the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal would take part in the filing of nominations taking across the three provinces today.