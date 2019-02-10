Kavrepalanchowk, : Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gokul Prasad Baskota, has shared the information that the Information Technology Park would have a national security printing plant next year.

Laying a foundation stone for the martyrs road at Banepa municipality-6 today, Minister Baskota said, “IT Park will have security press because it is the national pride project. For the first phase, security print will be based on paper and later equipped with technology and plastic card based printing.”

In the press, as the Minister informed, currency notes, passport, postage stamps, and digital cards would be printed.

The Minister argued that the development activities have accelerated across the country.”Be sure, development pace won’t be slowed now onwards,” he assured the public. Roads, schools, universities, hospital, technology would contribute to the prosperity of the country, as the Minister asserted, adding that government was committed to it.

For the holistic development of Banepa municipality, Rs 60 million has been allocated and additional Rs 40 million would be provided later.

On the occasion, lawmaker from Province 3, Bashundhara Humagain, informed that the province government has allocated Rs 5 million for the martyr road.

(RSS)