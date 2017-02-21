Selena Gomez hates being defined by boyfriends

21 Feb, Los Angeles: Singer-actress Selena Gomez is reportedly fed up of being defined by her boyfriends.

The “Hands To Myself” hitmaker, who is currently dating “Can’t Feel My Face” singer The Weeknd, is doing all she can to separate herself from her boyfriend, reported TMZ.

The brunette beauty made a point of not attending the Grammy Awards with her boyfriend as she wants people to focus on her as an artist rather than have people worry about who she’s dating.

And Gomez is also said to be pleading for her ex Justin Bieber – who she dated on and off for a number of years – to move on and stop criticising The Weeknd, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old singer’s relationship with The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – is going from strength to strength after she recently spent a whopping USD 30,000 on a birthday party for her boyfriend. PTI