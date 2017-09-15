15 Sept, Kathmandu: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a public holiday on September 18 in the eight Tarai districts which are going to the polls under the third phase local-level election.

The Council of Ministers had on September 11 decided to give public holiday in the eight districts of the Tarai on the election day, September 18.

A notice issued by the Ministry today states that a decision has been made to give a public holiday at the government and semi-government offices as well as public corporations in those districts.

The third phase local-level election is being held in Siraha, Saptari, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara and Parsa districts of Province No 2 on September 18. RSS