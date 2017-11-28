28 Nov, Kathmandu: Former Director General of Inland Revenue Department Chudamani Sharma was released on a bail of Rs. 10 million from the Special Court on Tuesday.

A bench of justices Dwarikaman Joshi, Ratna Bahadur Bagchand and Narayan Prasad Pokharel issued an order to seek the amount equivalent to ten million rupees in bail and accordingly Sharma was released on bail, said information officer at the Court Bishnu Pandey. Sharma reportedly submitted a bank guarantee worth the amount from Nepal Investment Bank.

Sharma is facing a case of corruption at the court, filed by the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) on the charge of causing losses worth billions of rupees to the state in waiving taxes as then Chair of the Tax Clearance Commission. He was arrested on June 2 earlier this year.