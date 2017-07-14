14 July, Kathmandu: The Supreme Court (SC) is set to conduct hearing on a case registered for the release of the suspended Inland and Revenue Department Director General, Chudamani Sharma, on coming Sunday.

DG Sharma is currently behind the police custody for his alleged involvement in corruption cases.

Although the hearing of Sharma’s case was due today, owing to the time constraint, the SC enlisted his case under consideration and is to conduct hearing on Sunday, according to the SC’s Assistant Spokesperson Bishwaraj Poudel.

The double bench of Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and Prakash Man Singh had conducted the hearing of Sharma’s case.

Sharma’s spouse Kalpana Uprety, stating there was no legal grounds for Sharma’s arrest, had filed a writ petition at the Special Court demanding his release on Tuesday.

Sharma is currently in custody as the Special Court remanded him to the custody for necessary interrogation.

Sharma was arrested by the CIAA on June 2 for being accused of helping Ncell exempt tax of the telecommunication company worth around Rs 21 billion while he was member-secretary of the Tax Settlement Commission among others charges. RSS