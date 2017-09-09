9 Sept, Nawalparasi: A signature campaign has been initiated calling for an end to corruption in the district.

Various stakeholders have expressed their solidarity to the signature collection campaign that began from the District Administration Office Nawalparasi. The campaign has been initiated by the Informal Sector Services Centre.

The campaign has been initiated with the objective of making the various government and public offices in the district more transparent and accountable, said INSEC district representative Narayan Parajuli. RSS