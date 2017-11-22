22 Nov, Kathmandu: The silence period for the first phase of local level election scheduled for November 26 in 32 districts is starting from Thursday mid-night, the Election Commission (EC) said.

The EC spokesperson Nabaraj Dhakal said that the political parties, candidates, representatives of the political parties, independent candidates, civil society, voters and the media are not allowed to indulge in any of the polls related campaign after the beginning of the silence period.

However, the publicity campaigns would continue in 45 districts for the second phase of elections scheduled for December 7.

Spokesperson Dhakal said that the media houses were also urged not to disseminate any of the contents violating the election code of conducts as such contents could influence the voters.

Likewise, use of social networking sites and electronic media for publicity campaign should be considered violation of election code of conducts, it is said. RSS