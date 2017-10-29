29 Oct, Janakpurdham: The week-long traditional wedding festival, Sita Ram Wedding Ceremony (Bibaha Panchami) is to be held in Janakpurdham in Dhanusha district from 18th of upcoming November.

On the occasion Bibaha Panchami, the Mithila community in Janakpur observe the symbolic wedding ceremony where Princess Sita ties the nuptial knot with Prince Ram as per the reference to the Goswami Tulsidas’s Ramayan.

The legend has it that Ayodhya Prince Ram wins over Princess Sita by lifting the Shiva Dhanusha (bow) following which their engagement and marriage ceremony take places in the Treta Yug (or the age of mankind) in Hinduism.

A group of wedding party members from Ayodhya in India, the birth place of Lord Rama, travel to Janakpur, the birth place of Sita, to attend the marriage.

According to Janaki Temple Joint Mahanta Ram Roshan Das, the week-long procession includes various fairs re-enacting the marriage ceremony of Ram and Sita in various phases, bow lifting, engagement, courtship and marriage among others.