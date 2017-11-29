29 Nov, Chitwan: Two women and four men are among the six people who were killed when a passenger bus plunged into the Trishuli river after colliding with a truck at Chumlingtar of Ichhakamana rural municipality-3, Chitwan, this morning, police said.

The number of the injured has reached 23. Among them, five have been rushed to Kathmandu while rest were taken to Bharatpur.

A bus (Lu 2 Kha 291) was heading towards Arghakhanchi from Kathmandu when it met with the accident at around 9:15 am today.

According to Chitwan District Police Office Chief, Superintendent of Police Deepak Thapa, the bus collided with a truck (Na 6 Kha 4972) coming from the opposite direction before falling some 100 meters down the road into the river.

The ill-fated bus has been completely submerged in water and the loss is estimated to rise further. Rescue efforts are underway. The bus left for Arghakhanchi from Kathmandu at 5:40 am picking up 26 passengers from Balaju. The Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army are carrying out the rescue efforts in the accident site. RSS