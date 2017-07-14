14 July, Bhaktapur: CPN (UML) chair and former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, accusing the government of exercising to deduct the power of local levels, said such plan would not be acceptable for his party.

While inaugurating the first municipal meeting of Surya Binayak Municipality in the district here today, chair Oli argued that the government’s ‘motif’ of slashing the power of local levels was wrong as it was constitutionally given to these bodies.

Former Prime Minister further shared that government was planning to formulate the laws aimed at slashing the power of local levels which was against the spirit of the constitution. The constitution has fixed the jurisdiction and power of all three levels: federal, provincial and local therefore, such constitutional provision ensured to local levels could not be changed in any interest.

In another context, chair Oli urged all political parties to work together for the prosperity of the nation.

Speaking in the same programme, lawmaker Rameshwar Dhungel, former Minister Mahesh Basnet and UML central member Sanu Shrestha among other leaders also had opined for making the local level stronger.

Mayor Basudev Thapa unveiled the budget of over Rs 49 million for the upcoming fiscal year in the first meeting. RSS