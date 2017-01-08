Snowfall in far-western region, highways don white screen

8 Jan, Baitadi: Snowfall was recorded after a brief spell of rain in the far-western region including Baitadi last night in the wake of a sudden change in the weather pattern.

The Anarkholi, Khodape, Saatbanja, Musyachaur, Dehimandaul along with Srikot Gwalekh and Shivanath VDCs in the upper regions of the district witnessed snowfall, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Heramba Sharma, of District Police Office, Baitadi.

A thick blanket of snow cover has obstructed transportations along the Dhasarath Chand and Jaya Prithvi highways since last night. One and a half feet of snow has covered the highways as per the information the police received and plans area underway to clear the snow with help of a dozer.

Dozens of vehicles and hundreds of passengers heading to Dadeldhura, Dhangadi, Mahendranagar, Kathmandu among other districts from Baitadi have been stranded. The severe cold in the wake of rain and snowfall has affected normal life in the district with cold becoming particularly unbearable for children and elderly citizens.

Meanwhile, the farmers have welcomed the arrival of rain and snow as it would prevent their winter crops from drying up. RSS