22 Nov, Taplejung: CPN (UML) Secretary and candidate of House of Representatives in Tapjelung-1 Yogesh Bhattarai has said that the country now should move ahead to the track of socio-economic transformation.

Talking to RSS during his ongoing door-to-door campaign for the upcoming polls, Secretary Bhattarai said that the victory of left alliance was required in the House of Representatives and State Assemblies for the transformation of Nepali society.

He said that the people in Taplejung have sought for road network, reforms in educational sector, employment, water resources and agriculture sectors.

Bhattarai also said that he would advance the construction of 250 kms Tamor Corridor from Tiptala Pass along the Nepal-China border to Rani in Biratnagar.

The UML leader also said that construction of reservoir-based Tamor hydropower project of 700 megawatt is also the major agenda of development in the district . RSS