SSP Shyam Khatri held in connection to 33.5 kg smuggled gold

5 Feb, Kathmandu: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Khatri was arrested today in connection to 33.5 kilogram of smuggled gold that was seized from Gaushala in the capital some days ago for smuggling the yellow metal from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).



A high-level source in the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police confirmed that SSP Khatri was arrested this afternoon from the Police Headquarters. The CIB arrested Khatri based on the statements recorded from other alleged who were held in the same connection.

Dil Bandhu Thapa of Morang, Santosh Kafle of Janakpur and Gopal Bahadur Shahi of Banke were arrested along with the gold on January 5.

Likewise, the police have already arrested Shree Narayan Yadav and Raj Kumar Dhakal of TIA Customs Office in course of the investigations.